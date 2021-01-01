Women's Walking Cradles Teri

For a top choice in wardrobe staples, you can't beat the Teri from Walking Cradles classics. Don't let its simple appearance fool you; this basic 1-1/4 inch heel pump packs in the comfort features. Made in Brazil from our own Cashmere Leather, you'll be amazed at the comfort that this supple yet supportive leather delivers. Features and Benefits Side goring means the Teri will be just as accommodating to your individual comfort and fit at the end of the day as it was at the start Combined with our signature Walking Cradles Classic smooth padded footbed, the Teri truly cradles your foot in comfort