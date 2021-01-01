From the north face

The North Face Women's Terra 55 Pack

$168.95
In stock
Buy at moosejaw

Description

Features of The North Face Women's Terra 55 Pack Our most comfortable back panel to date Features a cushy foam package and breathable mesh Bigger front stash pocket allows for more-efficient storage Floating lid for storing a sleeping bag or tent Full J-zip gives quick access to the pack's contents Molded hipbelt provides support and comfort Hydration compatible The patent-pending Dyno Lift System doesn't add weight and Features self-equalizing, on-the-fly, adjustable load lifters Fabric Details Body: 210D nylon Boot: 600D polyester

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com