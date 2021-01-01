KEEN Women's Terradora 2 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes - 10 - Black / Magnet

The KEEN Women's Terradora II Waterproof Shoe is a low-cut hiking shoe with casual everyday style. Featuring a breathable Performance mesh Upper with strategic reinforcement overlays, this shoe keeps a low profile, won't weigh you down, and helps your feet stay cool when you're cruisin' down the trails. A KEEN. dry membrane provides waterproof protection and a Dual-Density foam Footbed lends arch support and all-day comfort.Features of the KEEN Women's Terradora II Waterproof Shoe Removable, Dual-Density Footbed with arch support for long-lasting comfort Low-Density EVA Midsole caters to a woman's foot KEEN.all-terrain rubber Outsole for Higher-traction grip Anatomical flex grooves for natural movement 3mm Multi-directional lugs for traction Stability shank delivers lightweight support KonnectFit heel-capture system for a locked-in feel KEEN.dry waterproof, breathable membrane Eco anti-odor for freshness PFC-Free durable water repellent Performance mesh Upper with overlays for lightweight support Breathable mesh lining Notch in back for achilles comfort