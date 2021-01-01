Women's Textured Mini Pucker Square Neck High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol Dark Green XS

Get a little more coverage in your swim look while still flaunting ultra chic and comfortable style you'll love with the Textured Mini Pucker Square-Neck High-Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™. The square neckline and thick shoulder straps on this one-piece swimsuit ensure a higher-coverage fit that stays put during your sunny day activities, while also creating a sophisticated and stylish silhouette with allover textured pucker fabric. The deep scoop-back features two horizontal straps for added visual interest that also helps keep the top in place, while removable cups let you customize your level of coverage to suit your needs. Size: XS. Color: green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.