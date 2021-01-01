Womens Thank You Las Vegas Goodnight For Drummers V-Neck T-Shirt

If you're a drummer that plays the drums in Las Vegas for either a rock group & jazz, you will love the humor of this drum design that any drummer who plays the drums will appreciate. If you are drumming in lounges or nightclubs, then this is the drum tee. Perfect for friends or family members that play in Las Vegas, Nevada as a hobby or as employment. A fun and simply design that rock music and jazz players would enjoy to have as a fun idea to wear around Las Vegas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem