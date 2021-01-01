Womens Thanksgiving 1st Grade Teacher Rainbow Turkey In The Flock V-Neck T-Shirt

Surprise your classroom with this Thanksgiving 1st grade Teacher rainbow saying for middle, elementary school, or preschool teachers in first grade or any grade! Super cool top for teaching assistants. Pilgrim and Indian Turkey's faces with sunglasses. Thanksgiving 1st grade Teacher Rainbow I Teach The Cutest turkeys In The flock is a great thanksgiving outfit for first grade teachers, teacher crew, teacher squad, best teacher ever, blessed teacher. Perfect autumn fall Rainbow Thanksgiving Teacher 2021 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem