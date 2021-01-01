Womens Tootsie Roll That's a Blow Pop V-Neck T-Shirt

Tootsie Roll That's a Blow Pop is 100% authentic, officially licensed Tootsie Roll apparel, that comes in t-shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan and zip hoodie styles! Tootsie Roll was launched in 1896 by the popularity of a single product, the iconic oblong piece of chewy, chocolate candy. Since then the brand has grown to include some of the world's most popular candy, chocolate, and bubble gum brands. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem