During the civil war, U.S. Army General Winfield Scott recommended course of action for the United States to claim victory. Some laughed at him but it ended up being the winning tactic in the end. The basic plan was to blockade the saltwater ports of the South and to stop all commerce on the Mississippi River. Scott came up with the plan in early 1861, intending it as a way to end the rebellion predominantly through economic measures.