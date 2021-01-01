Womens The Empress Vintage Tarot Card Cartomancy & Divination Gift V-Neck T-Shirt

A design showing the restored original Vintage Major Arcana Tarot Deck Card design. A great choice for someone who loves the occult and card reading. Pick your favorite card and wear it: show your psychic side with style! - with this cool tarot card art. A great design for someone who is an expert in divination and cartomancy or just picked up the first tarot card book. A perfect gift for a son,daughter,dad or mom who reads and studies tarots. Perfect for halloween and witch or gothic themed parties. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem