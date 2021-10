A fresh take on a classic espadrille, this slingback sandal has a chunky jute sole and sturdy leather slingback strap. And, cushiness alert: MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a. well, you know, so you'll want to wear them indoors and out. Style Name: Madewell The Julie Espadrille Sandal (Women). Style Number: 6290053.