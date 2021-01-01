Katy Perry womens The Lizzie, CHAMPAGNE, 9 M US

Katy Perry collections women's the Lizzie pool slide Katy Perry's vision, eye for detail & cheeky spirit give her footwear collection a distinct personality. Inspired by Katy's travels, humor & extraordinary imagination, the footwear reflects her whimsical approach towards life. Designed 100% by Katy Perry. Style + DESIGN inspired by everyone's favorite hair accessory, these slides are the ultimate in retro chic with a foil metallic finish Comfort these pumps feature a lightly padded insole perfect for all day wear Perfect FIT Available in US women’s size 5-10, 11