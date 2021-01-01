Skinnygirl Women's The Long Short, White, 25 9"

Color White is a bright white, made in a nice denim fabric The long short denim with functional five pocket styling, Bermuda length with zipper fly and belt loops. Contour through hips and thighs, made in a great stretch fabric for that all day stylish comfort Works great with all tops from fashionable to your basic tee shirt as well as all footwear from sandals to sneakers. This short has a 8 1/2 inch inseam Skinnygirl is you, we believe every woman deserves to feel confident and live free from judgments. It's not about a shape or size, it's about every shape, every size, and every woman.