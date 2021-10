The Pugicorn Unicorn Magical Dog Breed Puppy Horn Pug For any dog breed lover and owner especially pug who also loves to have a walk with your pet or while feeding your animal pet dog with dog food. Pug Design made for any Dog Lover Owner, Paw Breeder French Bulldog who loves his own Dog, Pug Breed Bone. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem