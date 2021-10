Edgar Allen Poe poem The Raven makes a great gift for readers, bookworms, poets, English literature teachers / professors and those who enjoy darker, goth style or creepy-pasta. Unique, artistic option for Halloween. Quotes last stanza of Poe's 1845 poem The Raven that made famous the phrase nevermore. Text overlays silhouette of bird. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem