Katy Perry Women's The Rino Bootie, SILVER, 5 M

KATY PERRY COLLECTIONS WOMEN'S THE RINO BOOTIE Katy Perry's vision, eye for detail & cheeky spirit give her footwear collection a distinct personality. Inspired by Katy's travels, humor & extraordinary imagination, the footwear reflects her whimsical approach towards life. Designed 100% by Katy Perry. Style + DESIGN come one, Come all! In soft powder metallic, these playful booties with a bedazzled animal face will let them know the circus has arrived Comfort these boots feature a lightly padded insole for all day comfort Perfect FIT Available in US women’s size 5-10, 11