Madewell's signature high-rise, slim boyfriend fit in a light-indigo wash with rips at the knees is a menswear classic cut to flatter you. They're made from best-selling Heritage Stretch denim that has an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel. Style Name: Madewell The Tall Ripped High Waist Slim Crop Boy Jeans (Dumas Wash). Style Number: 6233919.