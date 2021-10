Bold metallic colorblocking elevates the athleisure windbreaker. Attached hood Long sleeves Zip front closure Drawstring waist detail Ribbed cuffs Polyurethane/polyamide Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND A juxtaposition of love and rebellion, Mother was named for the duality of the word. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Mother. Color: Metallic. Size: L.