From the buttoned down belt loops to the wide hems, these cute, cropped jeans, made from dark-rinsed premium denim are ready for favorite status. 25 1/2" inseam, 19" leg opening; 12 1/2" front rise; 16" back rise (size 29) Zip fly with button closure Front slant pockets 81% cotton, 11% lyocell, 6% polyester, 2% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Made in the USA of imported fabric Women's Clothing