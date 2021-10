Perfect if you don't care about anything else because it's not my problem and you have your own issues to deal with. Don't mean to be selfish or self centered but sometimes you just don't gaf. Great gift idea for Christmas or birthdays for your mom, dad, son, daughter, grandma, grandpa, husband, or wife. Wear it on days where you are not in the mood and feel like staying home and being lazy. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem