The North Face Women's ThermoBall Eco Long Jacket - Medium - Dove Grey Oversized Textured Camo Print

The North Face Women's ThermoBall Eco Long Jacket is a stylish insulated jacket made from recycled materials. Featuring synthetic ThermoBall Eco Insulation, this jacket is lightweight and provides reliable warmth that won't quit if it gets a little wet out. The extra coverage from the long length is great for layering and keeps your hips nice and warm. Features of The North Face Women's ThermoBall Eco Long Jacket Relaxed Fit Stand collar Two-way center front zip Extended CYA length Dual-entry hand pockets 13 grams per squAre foot ThermoBall Eco recycled synthetic Insulation for warmth when wet Logo patch on left pocket Fabric Details Heather: 73 grams per squAre meter 100% recycled polyester with durable water-repellent (DWR) finish Textured Camo Print: 72 grams per squAre meter 100% recycled polyester with DWR finish Lining: 72 grams per squAre meter 100% recycled polyester Insulation: 13 grams per squAre foot ThermoBall Eco 100% post-consumer recycled polyester