Made of a heavy-weight, soft, stretch rib Kellie is 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size 3X. @nearandchar is 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size 3X. @KLV is 5'7"/171 cm and wearing a size 3X. This skirt is 20"/51 cm long Fit: Regular- designed to follow the body - neither loose nor clingy Thigh slit Elasticated waist