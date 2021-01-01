Womens Third Grade Teacher Leopard Buffalo Plaid Back to School V-Neck T-Shirt

This Grade Teacher Leopard Buffalo Plaid apparel is the perfect back to school apparel for anyone that wants to say hello Kindergarten in style. Wear this cute plaid apparel for teachers day girls and boys on your first day of school. If School is your jam, let everyone know that you're a member of the 3rd grade crew with this grade teacher apparel. Great school teacher outfit to wear while reading books, teaching and coloring with your school kids. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem