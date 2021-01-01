This t-shirt graphic says "This Girl Loves Naked Mole" and shows an ugly naked muslin rat. A great gift for animal lovers who love nude musle otherwise called Heterocephalus. Get the ugly animal in the world now on its shirt. This animal shirt design is suitable for special occasions, such as animal research. A gift idea for animal lovers and rat owners who love rodents like the Naked Mole. This counts as a sand digger miracle animal and polarises with its ugly. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem