Design: Our Tencel Tie-Back Short Dress is designed with a slightly-fitted silhouette and wide V-neck. Complete with adjustable straps that tie at the back to allow a custom fit. Quality: Made in a New York City workshop owned by a sister duo who produce only in limited quantities, with careful attention paid to each step of production. SustainabilityOeko-Tex certified, ensuring no hazardous substances are present. Tencel is a natural regenerative fiber made as a byproduct of cotton production. | Women's Tie-Back Short Dress in Olive | Size: Large | Tencel by Cuyana