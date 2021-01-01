FILA Women's Tie Break Tennis Skort, Large, Black

Classic style meets modern technology in the FILA® Women’s Tie Break Tennis Skort. Featuring binding at the bottom hem, as well as a faux front wrap, this skort will bring back memories of some of the greatest champions of the game. Technology: CoolMax Core® technology for enhanced breathability Lycra Sport® technology for enhanced mobility Design Details: Binding at the bottom and faux front wrap for a classic look Included inner shorts to provide complete coverage Silver FILA® cut-out F-Box® logo 13 ½” in length Style: TW016451