Deia is one of our favourite spots for holidays. Made with organic cotton, the Deia tank top is light and breathable, making it the ultimate summer staple. Pair with one of our sarongs to complete the laid back beach look. Vintage look tie dye tank top hand dyed in London Material: 100% organic cotton, Fair Wear Label Each piece is unique and designs/colors could vary from picture Please note that due to the many variations in monitors and browsers, color may appear different on different monitors. Bikind to your clothes and the planet. For long lasting colours and energy saving, we recommend washing your garment on a cold wash, up to 30 degrees if necessary Women's Tie Dye Cotton Deia Organic Tank Top Sunset Swirl Small Bikind