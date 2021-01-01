The Lovina t-shirt is designed to bring the surfer look from the beach to the big city. Inspired by our love for Bali, Lovina can be worn paired with jeans for a casual look or elevated with a blazer for a more sophisticated vibe. Vintage look tie dye T-shirt hand dyed in London Material: 100% cotton Each piece is unique and designs/colors could vary from picture Please note that due to the many variations in monitors and browsers, color may appear different on different monitors. Bikind to your clothes and the planet. For long lasting colours and energy saving, we recommend washing your garment on a cold wash, up to 30 degrees if necessary Women's Tie Dye Cotton Lovina T-Shirt "Ciao" Medium Bikind