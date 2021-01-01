Women's Tie-Dye Cropped Fleece Lounge Sweatshirt - Colsie Black L

Spruce up your everyday loungewear with the Tie-Dye Fleece Lounge Sweatshirt from Colsie™. A black and white color palette lends itself to easy mixing and matching with just about any look, while an allover tie-dye print brings just the right touch of edgy style to your laid-back outfits. This sweatshirt features a relaxed silhouette with a rolled hem and drop shoulders for comfy wear, as well as a fleece fabrication for soft and comfy warmth. You can sport it with anything from the pair of matching joggers for a co-ord look, bike shorts for a sporty vibe or leggings for everyday casualwear. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Tie Dye Design. Material: Cotton.