Made of a light-weight, soft non-stretch fabric This dress features adjustable shoulder ties and a smocked back. Caralyn is 5'8.5"/174 cm and wearing a size XL. This dress is 40"/102 cm long Regular-Fit: designed to follow the body - neither loose nor clingy "Say hello to your new favorite “throw-on-and-go” dress! This dress instantly makes me feel put together, and was designed so that you can wear an everyday bra. The stretch smocking in the back accommodates all bust sizes!" -@caralynmirand