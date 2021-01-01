Lane Bryant Women's Tighter Tummy High-Rise Boot 4-Season Pant 16 Night Sky

A pair of high-rise boot 4-Season pants with our slimming Tighter Tummy technology for a polished, confident silhouette no matter how you style it. From a button-front and heels to a tucked-in tank with flats, you'll love the dress-up-or-down potential. Belt loops. Four pockets. Zip fly. Double-button closure with inner button. Flex Magic Waistband. The no-gap, stretch waistband that moves with you for all-day comfort. TECHNOLOGY: Tighter Tummy. Patented T3 reinforced high-rise panel slims your tummy and smooths your waist. LEG SHAPE: Boot. Hugs the body from waist to knee. Flares at the hem. INSEAM: Short 29.5", Regular 31.5", Long 34.5" RISE: High FABRIC: : Sexy Stretch. Our most curve-hugging stretch with great recovery. . Item Number #364058, Imported Plus Size Pant