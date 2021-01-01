The Big Agnes Women's Torchlight UL 20 Sleeping Bag is a down sleeping bag for those looking to pack light and hike fast. Warm down to 20°F, you'll be toasty when the miles Are done for the day and you're snuggled inside your tent and bag. Just 2lb and 10oz (regular), the 850 fill DownTek surrounds you in lightweight warmth with the added ability to repel water. Whether you need to combat the weather or tent condensation, it's ready to resist the moisture. The mummy shape comes in close, but open up the expanding side panel zippers and give yourself a little extra room to wiggle, without the draft. Features of the Big Agnes Women's Torchlight UL 20 Sleeping Bag Ultralight down mummy bags that feature unique expandable panels for customizable Fit-patent pending Two zippered panels run from shoulder to footbox adding 5 inches of additional girth to each side (10in. total) when opened Dual zipper sliders on expandable panels allow you to unzip from top and bottom to give you multiple Fit adjustment options Our women's bags Are designed to contour to your figure for the most thermally efficient and comfortable night's sleep Body-mapped baffle construction optimizes thermal efficiency Free range hood gives you the freedom to lift your head Jacket-style hood opening contours to the shape of your face for a comfortable, snug Fit Low-profile cordlock lets you un-cinch the hood with one hand Insulated tube along Upper hood opening seals out drafts when cinched Interior anti-draft collar Vaulted footbox construction provides more loft and warmth Petite: 60in./152cm YKK 5 Anti-snag locking zipper for a smooth, quick zip 3D Anti-snag draft tube prevents heat loss along the zipper Zipper garage Internal mesh stash pocket for phones and other little ditties Interior fabric loops for sleeping bag liners Streamlined exterior loops for hang drying or storage Storage sack and stuff sack included 850 Fill DownTek repels water while maintaining insulating value-bluesign certified PFOA and PFOS free water repellent chemistry Fabric Details Ultralight nylon mini rip-stop shell fabric with a water-repellent finish Lightweight polyester taffeta lining featuring a wick finish that spreads moisture out for quicker drying and optimal moisture management