Patagonia Women's Torrentshell 3L City Coat, Large, Pumice

Fit Regular fit coat Length finishes midthigh Design H2No® midweight ripstop made of recycled nylon 6 from ECONYL® Polyurethane coating made partially from bio-based oils provides H2No protection that lasts years Fixed hood has two-way adjustability and a brim to protect from rain Collar stands independently from hood Full-length double placket with two-way zipper and interior storm flap Front and back princess seams provide a feminine silhouette Partially elasticized, shaped cuffs keep the storm off your sleeves Two secured zippered pockets are lined with handwarmer brushed polyester Additional Details Fair Trade Certified™ sewn