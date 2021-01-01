Women's Rockport Total Motion Salima Pump

The modern and comfortable Rockport Total Motion Salima Pump is a stylish addition to your wardrobe. Featuring the truTECH® and truTECH® + systems, this lightweight pump ensures shock absorption at the heel and rebound at the forefoot. A retention foam footbed offers full foot contact and support, while a TPU midsole plate provides stability with every step. Features and Benefits Part of the Total Motion Collection truTECH® and truTECH® + comfort systems Retention foam footbed Foam-backed textile lining for glove-like comfort TPU midsole plate and outsole for support and stability Shock-absorbing heel Energy-rebounding forefoot Cement construction