Fossil womens Tote, Claret Red, 11 L x 6.5 W H US

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. The Caitlyn Tote is your fashion-forward tote that is versatile enough for everyday use. We adore the design details that give this bag personality. This includes the exterior zipper & slide pockets, the long zipper pullers, and the double shoulder strap. Genuine Leather Tote Handbag; Magnetic Snap Closure; imported Exterior Details: 2 Side Pockets, 2 Side Slide Pockets; Interior Details: 1 Zipper Pocket, 2 Slide Pockets Measurements: 11"L x 6.5"W x 11"H; 2 Handles