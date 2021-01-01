Sakroots Women's Totebags White - White Floral Peace Hermosa Tote

White Floral Peace Hermosa Tote. Keep your everyday essentials organized with this chic tote made from recycled materials and decorated with a bold floral pattern for added flair. Ample pocket space, a removable zip pouch and waterproof lining help to keep your belongings organized and secure.Note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Graphic text: Peace (repeating).16.5'' W x 13.5'' H x 5.25'' D10.5'' shoulder dropOuter: REPREVE Eco TwillLinedInterior: two slip pockets, four zip pockets and one zip removable pouchExterior: one zip and two slip pocketsWater-repellent and stain-resistantVeganImported