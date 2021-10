Light Brown Carmen Tote. Carry all your essentials in style with this roomy tote flaunting a neutral hue for easy pairing and a detachable shoulder strap for versatility. 12.13'' W x 10.38'' H x 4.75'' DLeather / polyester / man-madeMagnetic snap closureInterior: one zip pocket, two slide pockets and three card slotsExterior: slide pocketRemovable shoulder strapImported