Classic Mocha Carry-All Leather Small Tote. This tote introduces fashion to functionality with a signature bold hue and a spacious interior that keeps personal belongings of all sizes secure and accessible. 12'' W x 11.25'' H x 5.5'' D12.25'' handle dropLeatherZip closureInterior: one zip and two slip pocketsExterior: one zip and one hidden slip pocketImported