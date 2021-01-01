Thomas & Lee Women's Totebags Pink, - Light Pink & Orange Stripe Neoprene Convertible Tote & Wristlet

Light Pink & Orange Stripe Neoprene Convertible Tote & Wristlet. Textured with tiny pinholes and a sporty stripe, this carry-all tote offers chic organization on the go. Simply slip in the coordinating wristlet, attach or remove the crossbody strap and you're ready for wherever the day may take you.Includes light pink and orange stripe convertible tote and light pink and orange stripe wristlet (two pieces total)Tote: 20'' W x 12'' H x 4'' DNeopreneTote and wristlet: zip closureTote interior: one pocketRemovable crossbody strapWater-resistantImported