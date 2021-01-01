Inov8 Women's Trailroc 280 Shoe - 9 - Purple / Black

Features of the Inov8 Women's Trailroc 280 Shoe For running on hard and rocky terrain Inov-8 is the first and only brand in the world to use graphene in sports footwear Infused into the rubber Outsole, it helps deliver insane sticky grip and increased durability Specially shaped 4mm studs pierce through top-layer debris or loose rocks and grip firm to hard trail underneath Inov-8's latest 5th generation META-PLATE is a rock plate that gives outstanding underfoot protection from sharp debris or protruding rocks POWERFLOW+ Midsole Technology gives 10% better shock absorption and 25% better energy return than standard Midsoles Together with the 8mm drop this aids underfoot comfort and cushioning Reinforced welded toe bumper protects the toes when running over rocky terrains, while the gusseted tongue minimises debris entering the shoe