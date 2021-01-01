La Sportiva Women's Trango Tower GTX Boot - 39.5 - Emerald

The La Sportiva Women's Trango Tower GTX Boot is an ultralight boot for alpine Climbing. Trim the weight in 3-season exploration into High altitude. Comfort driven with a 3D Flex ankle that still delivers support plus a "One" Outsole by Vibram that grips. A Gore-TEX lining hidden within keeps feet dry and protected from wet elements. Features of the La Sportiva Women's Trango Tower GTX Boot Durable abrasion resistant Uppers with Honey-Comb Guard inserts in High-wear zones Vibram One sole with sticky rubber and edging platforms PU Midsole with EVA inserts to decrease weight 3D Flex ankle for longitudinal lock out and lateral flexibility