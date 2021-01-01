Womens Transgender Pride Sexy Lips Taurus Queen Birthday May April V-Neck T-Shirt

These zodiac & astrology themed clothing for women and girls featuring a simple graphic design of a pair of lips in patriotic flag colors. Great for women, ladies, moms, sisters, aunts, friends or colleugues who are celebrating their birthday or party If you like zodiacs, astrology, horoscopes, star signs you will love these apparel for queens who are celebrating their birthdays. They feature the national flag of the country, they are stylish, cute, cool and great for Birthday, CHristmas or holidays Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem