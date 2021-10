Find all-day comfort in the sporty-casual Propet TravelWalker II. This walking sneaker features DriStep™ bamboo charcoal insole that prevents odor, and the mesh upper with a padded collar ensures a perfect fit. Features and Benefits DriStep™ bamboo charcoal insole prevents odor Mesh upper with padded collar calls for a perfect fit Abrasion-resistant toe cap Lightweight EVA midsole Rubber Inserts for traction