Black Diamond Women's Treeline Rain Shell Jacket, Medium, Gray

Fit and Design: Breathable shell that moves with you while on the go but remains 100% windproof and waterproof Back vent with mesh pockets also keeps you dry and cool with passive airflow Two backpack-friendly zip hand-pockets to store your on-trail essentials Single-adjust climbing-helmet-compatible hood Adjustable hem and cuffs to dial in fit on the move Packs into pocket with carabiner clip loop Features a 2.5-layer 10K/10K fabric that’s fully seam-sealed Technology: Utilizes BD.dry™ waterproof/breathable/windproof solution to shield you from mountain showers YKK® Aquaguard center front zipper keeps moisture out, while the DWR adds ventilation