Sporty and simple, this low-key sneaker puts high energy underfoot with a sole of springy Boost cushioning and a Stella McCartney/adidas mashup tongue logo. It's crafted with Primegreen recycled content that gives old scraps new life wherever your feet take you. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style Removable insole Boost cushioning rebounds quickly from every step, stride