Womens Triker Babe Tricycle Trike Rider Motorsport Tank Top

Cool t-shirt design for women and ladies with trike bike tricycle motif with cool flames and the saying "Triker Babe". Great t-shirt, sweatshirt, long sleeve shirt or pullover hoodie gift for any female trike biker, motorcyclist and who love trike. A great gift idea for any lady who loves her tricycle motorcycle, superbike and is a proud trike rider. T-shirt sizes available for ladies, women who is motorcycle rider. For anyone who understands wit and fun on the subject of biking. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem