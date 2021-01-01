Simply Southern Women's Trophy Wife Trucker Hat, Camo

Enjoy all the boardwalk has to offer, while protecting your face from the sun with the Simply Southern® Women's Trophy Wife Trucker Hat. Featuring a pre-curved brim and adjustable back for a customized fit, this stylish hat will keep you shaded and happy all summer long. Fit Women’s trucker hat Design Adjustable back to provide a customized fit Pro-shape and pre-curved brim for ultimate sun protection Mesh backing for maximum breathability Printed and sewn applique Inner Simply Southern® label Specs Soft and comfortable Cotton and Polyester fabric