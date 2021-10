Perfect your swing and your outfit in the Lady Hagen® Women’s Tropical Pleated Sleeveless Golf Dress. This dress is made of HydroDri moisture-wicking technology to help you stay dry and comfortable all afternoon on the course. Fit & Design: Regular fit sleeveless golf dress Self collar Self fabric placket Technology: HydroDri pulls moisture away from the skin’s surface to keep you dry and comfortable UPF 30+ UV protection against the sun's damaging rays