True & Co. Women's True Body Lift Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra, Mink, L (36DDD,38DD)

the wide scooped neck and adjustable straps frame the collarbone for a barely-there feel. keeps shape and retains stretch, even if you wear it everyday. wire-free style pulls over with ease. removable pads included. made from a smooth, buttery fabric (our softest material) in a heavier weight for increased support. dd+ cup xs suggested for bra sizes 30dd-ddd and 32dd s suggested for bra sizes 32ddd and 34dd m suggested for bra sizes 34ddd and 36dd l suggested for bra sizes 36ddd and 38dd xl suggested for bra sizes 38ddd and 40dd Fit type: Full Cup Item styling: Seamless