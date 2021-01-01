From lily

Lily Women's Tunics YLW - Yellow & Purple Chickens Pleated Sleeveless Scoop Neck Tunic - Women & Plus

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Yellow & Purple Chickens Pleated Sleeveless Scoop Neck Tunic - Women & Plus. Add a pop of color to your warm-weather wardrobe with this flowy scoop neck tunic featuring a farm-inspired pattern and pleated bodice. Its stretchy material will keep you comfy all day long.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size M: 31'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 32.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com