Blue & Purple Floral Pleated Crewneck Top - Women & Plus. Plucky prints make this crewneck top pop with excitement while the pleating detail adds volume and swing to the finish for a cool and airy fit.Made for ZulilySize S: 30.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.